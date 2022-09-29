Robert Charles “Robie” Robichaud Jr. of Keene died on Sept. 24, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center after a period of declining health. He passed away surrounded by the love of his family and friends at his side.
Robie Jr. was born Aug. 2, 1970, to Alma M. (Lampron) and Robert C. Robichaud Sr. He lived most of his life between Alstead and the Keene area. He graduated from Keene High School in 1988 and worked 34 years as a technician and manager at Keene Gas Company/AmeriGas Propane.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and visiting “The Cabin” in Pittsburg, N.H., whenever he could. He was an active member of the American Legion and Eagles Clubs.
Robie Jr. will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his father, Robert Robichaud (Robie Sr.) and wife, Connie, of Pittsburg, N.H.; his stepfather, Ed Anderson and wife, Claire; his sisters, Terri Meier of Springfield, Vt., and Anne Davis and husband, Phil, of Chesterfield; his brother, Christopher Robichaud and wife, Lisa, of Langdon; his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; his former spouse Sherri; his daughter Elizabeth Robichaud of Alstead; and the lights of his life, his granddaughters Scarlett and Brady Elizabeth Taylor.
He is predeceased by his mother Alma M. Anderson and his son David Charles Robichaud.
In keeping with Robie’s wishes there will be no traditional services or calling hours. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robie’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice or to Beth-El Bible Church in Surry (13 Village Road, Surry, NH 03431) to spread God’s word to all the world as he did.