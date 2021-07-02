Robert Charles Holloway was born June 20, 1927, in Baltimore, Md., to George Albert Holloway and Edna Mildred (nee) Smith, one month after Charles Lindberg flew the historic, first solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. He was known to all as “Bob.” He died peacefully at home in East Alstead on June 10, 2021, 10 days before his 94th birthday.
As a child, he attended Baltimore public schools and Baltimore Polytechnic High School. He was an avid sports fan, playing football (where he received the MVP award in 1943), baseball, and lacrosse in high school, and was a lifelong boxer after he and his friends organized the Windsor Athletic Club in 1942 where he first started boxing. When Bob was 14, he served on the Baltimore Committee on Civilian Defense as a member of the Messenger Service delivering communications between U.S. Outposts during World War II Air Raid alerts. When Bob turned 17, two weeks after the Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was called up in June 1945. He spent most of his active duty at the Norfolk Navy Yard. After his discharge in 1946, he re-enlisted in the Naval Reserve where he served eight years.
Following his active Navy service, Bob began a career in music as an arranger/orchestrator and moved to New York City where he began working for many recording artists, TV, radio, the concert stage, and eventually Broadway musicals. He orchestrated for Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Radio City Music Hall, U.S. Navy Band, NBC Tonight Show, and CBS Downbeat Saturday Night. His arrangements have been recorded by Richard Hayman, Enrigque Madriguera, Englebert Humperdink, Connie Francis, Betty Carter, Eddie Fisher, Larry Kert, Children’s Television Workshop “Sesame Street”, Raquel Bitton, and many others. Bob wrote the concert band arrangement of the “International” for the motion picture “Reds”, and the “Ballet Des Coeurs” for the San Francisco Ballet Company. Bob also wrote songs for the Fall Mountain Regional High School Jazz Band. On Broadway, Bob worked on “Cats,” “Les Miserables,” “Into the Woods,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Barnum,” “Sophisticated Ladies,” and many others. He is listed in the “International Who’s Who in Music,” “Who’s Who in Entertainment” and “Who’s Who in America.”
On June 4, 1960, Bob married Leslée Seymour at the Lutheran Church in Keene. After living in New Jersey during the first part of their marriage, they moved to East Alstead in 1973. They had six children, all of whom attended school in the Fall Mountain Regional School District. Bob’s wife, Leslée, passed away in December 2015 after 55 years of marriage. He is survived by his children, Bruce Douglas Holloway of Brattleboro, Collin Scott Holloway of Fort Wayne, Ind., Christy Noel Holloway Adams of Walpole, Heather Anne Holloway-Smith of East Alstead, Deven Jaid Hologram of Brattleboro, Duana Rachel Cecil of Roswell, Ga.; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and by his sister, Carol Melchior of Ocala, Fla.
Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Third Congregational Church, 14 River St., Alstead.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Honor Flight Network (https://www.honorflight.org/), which honors veterans by flying them to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials. Bob was a recipient of the Honor Flight in 2013.
