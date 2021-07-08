Robert Cleve “Bob” Butson died peacefully in his sleep during the early hours of July 2 with his daughter, Jill, by his side; his sons, Chad and Jared, and partner of 27 years, Eleanor Drury, having been bedside in the days and nights just prior. He passed away at home, looking out on Partridge Lake, under Hospice Care. The cause of death was Glioblastoma.
Bob lived his life to the fullest — sensitive to the needs of others and intuitive about how best to lend a hand — while exhibiting his unique and wonderful sense of humor, laughing and celebrating the joys of friendship and family. He loved fly fishing with his sons, beating his daughter at cribbage, watching his grandsons play baseball or hockey, playing golf or tennis, skiing full tilt down Cannon, cross-country skiing or hunting in the Lisbon and Lyman woods, and walking or bird hunting with Eleanor and his dogs. Bob loved the outdoors and the competitiveness and beauty of sport. While gracious in defeat, he liked to win — and often did.
Most of all, however, Bob loved his family. Bob is survived by his sister Becky Schuyler; sons, Chad and Jared Butson; daughter, Jill Lambert; grandsons Sebastian, Zavier, Max, Miles, Andrew and Wyatt; nephews, Shawn and Chris Schuyler; his partner Eleanor Drury; and daughters-in-law, Stacey Cotey and Laurie Butson. Bob’s friends, and the students he taught or coached, are too numerous to count.
His professional life began in Stratford and then Whitefield at White Mountains Regional School. He famously coached a rural soccer team to State Championship, having learned the sport from a textbook. “Mr. Butson” went on to be athletic director, then assistant principal, then co-principal at Peterborough’s ConVal Regional High School from 1980 to 1997. In 1998, the Lisbon Regional School named him principal; he retired in 2004.
Bob’s friends, and the students he taught or coached, are too numerous to count. His proudest achievements outlive him: co-founding the Lisbon Regional School Education Foundation and the Northern New Hampshire Boys and Girls Club.
A memorial service will be held for Bob in Lisbon, N.H., at the Lisbon Landaff Federated Church on July 15 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the Lisbon Regional School Education Foundation (lisbonfoundation.org), or to the Boys and Girls Club of the North Country (bgcnorthcountry.org).
