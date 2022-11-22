Robert C. “Bob” “Nunzio” Birmingham, 56, friend to many in our community, will be greatly missed with his passing on Nov. 9, 2022, at his home in Keene, with the love of his life, Shelley Murdock, by his side.
His parents, John J. and Ellen V. (De Lap) Birmingham, welcomed their son into the world on May 5, 1966, in Port Chester, N.Y. He grew up in the state of New York and was a 1984 graduate of Harrison High School. He later attended the State University of New York, University Center at Binghamton, receiving a bachelor of science in 1990.
A resident of Keene since 2002, Robert worked for 20 years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Keene, most of his career working in the Actuarial Department. In 2007, Robert became a member of The American Academy of Actuaries. Robert retired in June 2021.
Robert was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds of golf with his friends at Bretwood Golf Course. He is one of the 1 to 2 percent of golfers who ever hit the miraculous “hole-in-one” shot, which he did on the 16th hole of the south course at Bretwood Golf Course. Robert was a die-hard N.Y Jets and Mets fan; you never knew when you would hear a “J-E-T-S JETS, JETS, JETS” chant from him. A fan of horseracing, he filled a bucket list item this year when he attended the Kentucky Derby, witnessing the win by the “long-shot” horse.
Friends were the greatest gift to Robert. He enjoyed playing cards, pool and bowling with his wide circle of friends. Robert had a very distinct and contagious laugh, one that could be heard from isles away in a grocery store or across the golf course. He was a longtime member of the Italian Club. Anytime you were blessed to be with him, you knew lots of fun would be had.
In addition to his many friends, he will be missed by his mother, Ellen V. Birmingham of Glen Allen, Va; his father, John J. Birmingham, and his significant other, Louise Harding, both of Sumter, S.C.; a brother, Billy Birmingham, of Conway, S.C.; and his nephew, Joey Siclari, of Conn.; and Shelley Murdock, the love of his life, and her children and grandchildren. We would be remiss if we did not mention his favorite 4-legged furry friend, Smitty. Anyone who knew Robert knows all about Smitty and the adventures they shared together.
A celebration of life for Robert will be held Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Tempesta’s Restaurant in Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with his care. To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.