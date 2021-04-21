Robert Bright

Robert “Bob” Bright passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 83.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy; his children, Kelly and Joe; and his foster children, Dee and Colleen. He went to the end the same way he lived his life: with determination, with concern and compassion for those around him, and a deep love for his family. He enjoyed his life and, in his own words: “Don’t mourn me! Celebrate me! I’ve lived a good life!”
Bob was born in Queens, N.Y., but grew up near Bell, Fla., at his family’s fishing camp, Strozer’s Fish Camp. After graduating from Bell High School in 1955, where he was unsurprisingly voted “Most Popular,” he signed up for the U.S. Navy. He spent 16 years in the submarine service, and an additional 15 years in the Navy Reserve in a special submarine unit. He was extremely proud of his time and accomplishments in the Navy and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.
After active duty, Bob entered Pearl Harbor Shipyard as a civilian project manager, where over 20 years he built a reputation as one of the trusted names for repairing and outfitting the submarines and fighting ships that he loved so much. By the time he retired from the yard he was one of the senior Ship Superintendents and a respected friend to many.
After retirement, and with a bit of adventure for a change of pace in mind, Bob and Judy settled in Keene to live out their retired years, where Bob could always be seen walking his dog, or chatting away with people around town.
He was a natural storyteller, and was ready to befriend anyone, regardless of their position in life. He was kind to those who needed a word of support, and he was generous with his time for those who needed a friend. He visited people when they were ill, and even saved someone’s life in the last couple months of his own.
Bob will always remain a pillar of support for those who knew him, and will be missed.
