Robert Bowers
Robert Bowers, 83, of Fitzwilliam died peacefully after battling an extended illness.
Robert was born in Orange, Mass., to Maurice and Helene (Vorce) Bowers. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army and was deployed during the Korean War. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, the VFW and the Order of Elks. He retired from L.S. Starrett in Athol, Mass., as a machinist after more than 25 years in the industry.
Robert leaves behind a brother, Kenneth Bowers, and a sister, Janine Quater. He also leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia, and seven children: Anna, Robert, Kevin, Timothy, James, Keith and Peter; as well as 18 grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass., at a later date.
