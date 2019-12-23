Robert B. Dugan Jr.
Robert B. “Bob” Dugan Jr., 84, of East Swanzey, died on Dec. 10, 2019, following a short illness.
Bob was born in Keene on Dec. 25, 1934, to parents Robert Dugan Sr. and Florence (Lashua) Dugan. Bob and his sister, Patricia (Bishop) Dugan, grew up in the Keene area. He attended St. Joseph’s Regional School in Keene where he was active in sports, especially basketball, and his favorite subjects were math and science. He graduated from Keene High School.
Following high school, Bob attended Keene State Teachers College. He served in the U.S. Army on active duty from 1957-59 and then in the Army Reserves through the early 1960s. While on active duty, Bob was posted for a period in Munich, Germany, where he served as an intelligence analyst during the cold war.
Bob married the love of his life, Pauline “Polly” (Barwicki) Dugan, in 1961 and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Polly passed away in 2006. The Dugans lived in East Swanzey. While raising their family, Polly was a dental hygienist and Bob worked in the industrial supply field. As his children grew, Bob imparted his love of sports to them and was a mainstay at their various games and contests as a spectator as well as a coach.
Bob was a communicant of St. Bernard Church and also attended St. Margaret Mary Church, both in Keene. Throughout his life, he was closely connected to the Catholic community, serving as a lecturer and usher at St. Stephens Church in West Swanzey, and St. Bernard’s in the 1970s.
Bob supported and embraced Polly’s many passions. The couple raised Norwegian elkhounds and dachshunds and entered several dog shows. Later, they were also active in the N.H./Vt. pug rescue league, serving as pug parents for many dogs throughout the years.
Later in life, Bob joined the United States Postal Service, a job he truly loved, where he served as a rural carrier throughout the Monadnock Region. He enjoyed following the Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Notre Dame football. However, his first sports passion was the Boston Braves, and some of his earliest memories were of attending games at Braves Field in Boston with his father. He greatly enjoyed being part of family events and gatherings, serving as best man for his son, Matt’s, wedding, as sponsor for his grandson, Kyle’s, confirmation and attending concerts and sporting events with his children and grandchildren.
“Selfless” does not begin to describe a person like Bob. Polly faced numerous health challenges for many years prior to her death and Bob was literally always at her side.
Bob was predeceased by: his parents, Bob Sr. and Florence; sister, Pat; and wife, Polly. He is survived by: his son, Christopher, and wife, Helen; grandchildren Kyle and Katie; son, Matthew, and wife, Heidi; daughter, Shannon; and brother-in-law, Edward Barwicki.
Bob faced health challenges of his own over the past few years and received excellent care, caring and support from Cheshire Medical Center. The family especially wishes to thank: Mary Ann Riley, RRT — Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program; Barbara Bates, MD, and the team at Family Medicine C; Todd Silberstein, MD, and Todd Duggan, MD, who took care of Bob at the end of his life. Special thanks also to the amazing folks at Cheshire ICU who provided outstanding care to Bob in his final days, and to Clergyman David Pittman, who provided great comfort to Bob and his family.
Bob was very excited to learn that his alma mater, Saint Joseph Regional School, was expanding to include high school. As such, his family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to St. Joseph Regional School, 93 Wilson St., Keene NH 03431.
The Dugan family wishes to invite friends to a remembrance celebration for Bob on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester St., Keene.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.