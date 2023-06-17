Robert Askey

Robert “Bob” Askey, a Keene resident for almost 50 years, died peacefully June 9, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. He was 91. Despite being ill, he continued to pursue his love of art and writing.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Askey; his son, James Askey, and his partner, Jackie Thetsy; and his daughter, Elise Askey, her husband, Greg Robillard, and their children, Nathan and Jane Robillard.
He is preceded by his grandmother, Elise Kuehnemund, his mother, Elfreda Askey, and his brother, Darrell Askey.
He was born Oct. 28, 1931, at Salem City Hospital in Salem, Ohio. Bob was educated in Ohio and earned his degree in art education from Bowling Green University. He was the school cartoonist in both high school and college. As a person with varied interests, he enjoyed performing in theatrical plays throughout school, and later, as a member of the Lions Club. He was a member of Kappa Sigma, which included being in the fraternity’s a capella chorus. He was also a member of the debate team, winning the school-wide debate tournament.
Following his graduation, Bob joined the U.S. Army, where he served two years in Germany. Upon returning to the U.S., Bob became an art rep for LaSalle Art Studios in Cleveland, Ohio. His brother Darrell was in New York City pursuing a Broadway career and, at his urging, Bob moved to New York City and began working at Young and Rubican, the largest advertising agency in the world at that time. Eventually Bob accepted a position within the agency in Frankfurt, Germany, where he spent the next three years.
When he returned to New York City, he married his wife,, Alice, and moved to Marlow to raise a family. He became a town selectman and started his own freelance graphic design business, eventually moving to Keene and opening his own advertising agency, Askey Associates Inc. Eventually, Bob closed the company and became a fulltime fine artist.
Throughout his career, Bob was involved with many community projects and several local organizations, including the Lions Club, where he was a member and president. He played on the Lions Club softball team and later on an over 55 league. Bob was a past president of the Keene Art Association, which later became the Monadnock Art Association. He participated as a member of the board of the N.H. Art Association and was a member of the Saxtons River Art Guild.
In 2018, at the age of 86, Bob published his first book, “My Life in Black & White.” He recently exhibited his art with the Saxtons River Art Guild at the Crowell Gallery in Newfane, Vt. Bob displayed his art throughout the New England area and enjoyed participating in art shows with his family. He participated annually in one of his favorite shows, Keene’s Art in the Park. Bob was a well-respected member of the community and dearly loved by his friends and family.
Private services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Monadnock Art Association or the Saxtons River Art Guild are welcome.
