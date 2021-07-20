Robert W. “Bob” Dunton, 92, of Fitzwilliam, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.
His wife, Marolyn W. Dunton, 85, had her caring hands fall silent, and her kind and compassionate soul went home to be with her Lord on May 2, 2021. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at age 85.
A joint celebration of life for both Bob and Marolyn will take place on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Jaffrey Bible Church, 133 Turnpike Road, Jaffrey. Burial will take place later in Pine Grove Cemetery in Fitzwilliam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to: Jaffrey Bible Church, P.O. Box 505, Jaffrey NH 03452; or to the Fitzwilliam District Nurses, 97 Howeville Turnpike, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
Donations in Marolyn’s memory can be made to: the Helping Hand Food Pantry, 1 Depot St., Troy NH 03465; the Jaffrey Bible Church, P.O. Box 505, Jaffrey NH 03452; or the Fitzwilliam Ambulance, P.O. Box 443, Fitzwilliam NH 03447.
To share memories, photos or condolences with Bob and Marolyn’s family, please visit their permanent online memorial at www.cournoyerfh.com.
