Robert Allen

Robert W. “Bob” Allen, 82, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2021, following a long illness.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1938, to Wilson O. Allen and Elizabeth M. (Johnson) in Worcester, Mass.
As a young boy, Bob moved with his family to New Hampshire, eventually settling in New Ipswich, where he attended Appleton Academy.
Following his graduation in 1956, Bob worked for Rouse’s Mill and later, N.H. Ball Bearings, while also serving in the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob married his former wife, Kathleen, in 1959 and together they raised four daughters in New Ipswich. Working alongside his father using carpentry skills he gleaned as a teen, Bob built their family home, which remains the family home to this day.
In 1965, Bob was offered an opportunity to join the Monadnock Bank. Little did he know it would be the beginning of a career that would span some 27 years. Throughout his time at the bank, Bob served in many different roles: teller, head teller, treasurer, and vice president, before ultimately being named bank president in 1981. Bob built lifelong relationships during his years at Monadnock Bank, serving Jaffrey and the surrounding communities as a fair businessman and trusted friend.
Bob retired from the bank in 1992 and was able to spend his free time pursuing his many hobbies and interests. As an avid golfer and longtime member of the Keene Country Club, he often spent weekends participating in local golf tournaments. Bob was also an outdoor enthusiast, and loved camping, hunting and fishing. Together with good friends, he built the “Good ‘Nuff” hunting cabin in Warren where countless memories were made even when they came home empty-handed. Bob grew to love the Caribbean Islands, and with Anne, his partner of 16 years, took several trips there with family and friends.
A fan of country music and all Boston sports teams, Bob will also be fondly remembered for his dry wit, generous spirit and warm, friendly nature — not to mention his penchant for hustling family and friends at cards.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his daughter, Diane “Dody” Allen. He is survived by his daughters: Robyn Allen of Jaffrey; Heidi Allen and her partner, Linda, of Wilmington, Del.; and Tracy Champagne and her husband, Kevin, of New Ipswich; his two grandchildren, Chad Champagne and Christopher Champagne, of Jaffrey; his partner, Anne Griffin, of Jaffrey; and his sisters: Marilyn Britton, Martha Chartrand and Avery Morgan.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Woodbound Inn, inside the Play Barn, 247 Woodbound Road, Rindge.
Arrangements are in the care of Cournoyer Funeral Home. To view an online obituary or to leave a condolence message, please visit their website at www.cournoyerfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monadnock Adult Care Center, 22 North Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
