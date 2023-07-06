Robert Aho

Robert Michael William Aho, 55, of Rindge, and formerly of Wahpeton, N.D., passed away after a brief illness in Peterborough on July 3, 2023.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1967, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Bernard “Bernie” and Rose (Somero) Aho. He lived his younger years in Rindge and attended Rindge Memorial School and the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School. Later, he moved with his family to Lake Worth, Fla. He lived briefly in different places across the country but spent the majority of his life between North Dakota and New Hampshire.
“Bobby,” as we knew him, was quite an interesting character! Life was never dull with him around! He suffered a life-long battle with psychiatric illness which was hard to bear for him and others — one where the movie “A Beautiful Mind” would explain his struggle. Though his life was full of hardship, he was always positive and optimistic. Booby always had a dream! He was generous to a fault; he once borrowed $20 from Mike Seppala and went to Whitney Junction and bought coffee for the Ji-Cal crew. Bobby loved Jesus and said that heaven will take care of him. He once said through tears, that when he gets to heaven, he doesn’t need a castle. All he needs is a shack on the side of the golden street. Well Bobby, you don’t have to wander anymore! You’re Home at last!
Bobby worked, through the years for many different people, including Hillson Contractors and until present, Ji-Cal Masonry & Concrete. He also did odd jobs for family and friends, and numerous people went out of their way to help him along. (You know who you are.)
Bobby was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sisters, Mary Aho, RoseAnne Osborne and Candace Bouchard; and by his brothers, Kerry Aho, Edward Aho and Daniel Aho.
He is survived by his brothers, Bernard “David” Aho of Troy and Steven Aho of Fargo, N.D.; and his sister Anna and her husband, Fred Hodgeman, of Troy. Bobby is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Donna Aho of Brush Prairie, Wash., and Nancy Aho of Wahpeton, N.D., and by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for Bobby will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Apostolic Lutheran Church, 117 Goen Road, New Ipswich, NH 03071. Calling hours will be from 3 to 4 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. His burial will follow the service at Smithville Cemetery on Binney Hill Road in New Ipswich.
