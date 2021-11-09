Robert A. “Bob” Selby, 74, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).