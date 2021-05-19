Robert A. Perkins

The hard-working hands of Robert A. “Bob” Perkins, 67, of Winchester, fell still with his passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
His parents, John and Agnes P. (Willis) Perkins, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 17, 1953, in Bellows Falls. Bob grew up in Marlow and attended local schools. He was a sheet metal worker for more than 25 years with the Holden Company in Keene. When not hard at work, Bob enjoyed antiquing, hunting and fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan and devoted to watching his favorite soap operas on a daily basis.
He will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, Sandra M. “Sandy” (Derosier) Perkins, of Winchester; Sandy’s two sons: Troy B. Rhoades of Keene and Mike J. Rhoades of Winchester; his grandchildren: Ashley Paquette and Britnee Rhoades; his great-grandchildren: Oakley Grace Tymeson, Mila Rose Tymeson, Francesca Belle Tymeson, Donte Paquette and Tessa Paquette; a sister, Marie Freeman, and her husband, William, of Tewksbury, Mass.; several nieces and nephews; and his many friends from his 34 years of residing in Winchester. A sister, Cathy Perkins, predeceased Bob.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery, Richmond Road, Winchester. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the graveside service and the visitation are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Perkins’ memory to the American Cancer Society — New Hampshire Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
