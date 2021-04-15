Graveside services for Robert A. “Bob” Malila, of Walpole, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, will be held at the Walpole Village Cemetery, North Road, Walpole, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. All are invited and those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
