Robert A. “Bob” Kennedy, 98, of Swanzey and formerly of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
