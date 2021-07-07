Robert A. “Bob” Flagg Sr., 68, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
His parents, Hazel (Bully) and Richard Merrill Flagg Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 18, 1953, in Keene.
Bob worked for 28 years as a machinist with Markem Corporation in Keene. In his spare time, Bob loved listening to heavy metal and rock music; classic cars and hotrods, and motorcycles. He also was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite memories were those created with his family.
He is survived by his son, Robert A. “Bob” Flagg Jr. and his wife, Jaclyn, of Hinsdale; a granddaughter, Shelby Flagg of Hinsdale; two brothers, Dennis Flagg and his wife, Eileen, of Keene, Richard M. Flagg Jr. and his wife, Rita, of Florida; three sisters, Carol Struthers, of Florida, Marie Contawe and her husband, Armondo “Mandy,” of Vallejo, Calif., Beverly Juniper of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A brother, Michael Flagg, and a sister, Linda Williams, predeceased him.
A celebration of life for Robert will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A graveside service and committal will be held on Friday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenlawn Street entrance, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to CHaD (Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth Hitchcock), D-H / Geisel Office Development, One Medical Center Drive HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
