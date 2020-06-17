Robert A. Deverill
Robert A. Deverill, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from complications of COPD, with his daughters by his side. He was 74.
Born in Darien, Conn., on Jan. 22, 1946, he was the middle son of Dorothy (Bouton) Deverill and William John Deverill III. Robert graduated from Darien High School in 1965, and attended Dean College in Franklin, Mass. He graduated with an associate of science in business administration curriculum.
Before continuing his education, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and transferred to the National Guard. He did his six months of active duty at Fort Knox, Ky., and was discharged in 1967.
Robert worked for USF&G Insurance Company, and CBS Laboratories, where he met his wife and best friend, Tina Turek, of Cos Cob, Conn. They married in 1970, and in 1971,, he joined the family insurance business, WJ Deverill Insurance Agency, in Darien, Conn.
Eventually Robert and his wife, Tina, moved into their carriage house on Noroton Avenue and had two daughters, Robin and Reed. In 1983, Robert joined the Kiwanis Club of Darien, where he eventually served as president. In 1999, he retired and moved to Keene, where he continued to be an active Kiwanian, and owned and managed multiple properties. Robert also continued to serve as one of the directors of the Spring Grove Cemetery Association for approximately 36 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Croteau, and her husband, Scott, and granddaughters, Taryn and Nell; and his daughter, Reed Graves, and her husband, Jon, and grandsons, Carter and Drew; his brother, Bill “Skip” Deverill, and his wife, Lynn; his sisters-in-law, Ellen Deverill and Wendy Turek; many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Tango. He was predeceased by his wife, Tina Turek Deverill; his parents William and Dorothy Deverill; his brother, Richard Deverill; and his brother-in-law, Joseph Turek Jr.
Robert’s generosity and unique character will be missed by all who knew him.
In most recent years, Robert was known to have breakfast at Lindy’s Diner, lunch at MacDougall’s Tavern, and could be seen around town in his Stetson hat headed to the bank, post office or pharmacy in his black pick-up truck with his dog by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keene Kiwanis Foundation, 63 Emerald St., PMB 451, Keene NH 03431.
The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home of Darien, Conn., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
