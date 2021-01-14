Robert A. DeLisle, Jr., 85, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center following a period of declining health.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Gardner, Mass., the son of the late Bernice (LaFlamme) and Robert A. DeLisle Sr. The family moved to Marlborough, where Bob was raised and graduated from Marlborough High School. Following high school, Bob joined the U.S. Army and served for two years before receiving an honorable discharge.
Throughout his life, Bob worked as a truck driver, machinist, retail clothing clerk, and had a 20-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1997.
Bob had been a communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Walpole. He was a member of the Keene Moose Lodge and the Linden American Legion Post in Brattleboro. Bob was an avid golfer. He enjoyed adventures in his RV and winters spent in Clearwater, Fla. At home, he loved farming and being in the outdoors. Although a quiet man, Bob had a witty sense of humor. He took pride in being independent and cherished his family.
Bob will be dearly missed by his children: Rick DeLisle and his wife, Diane, of Westmoreland; and Bonnie DiBiccari and her husband, Albert, of Marlborough; his grandchildren: Jeremy DeLisle and his wife, Amy, of Antrim; Jennifer Thompson and her husband, Keith, of Westmoreland; Elizabeth DeLisle of Manchester; Lauren DiBiccari of Marlborough; Janel DiBiccari of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Joseph DiBiccari of Marlborough; his great-grandchildren: Wyatt Thompson, Annabelle DeLisle and Griffin DeLisle; his sister, Jeannette Barber, and her husband, David, of Homer, N.Y.; his brothers: Arthur “Duke” DeLisle and his wife, Maria, of Guam; and Ronald DeLisle and his wife, Dawn, of Clearwater, Fla.; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as numerous friends at the Pierce Housing in Marlborough.
He was predeceased by his brother, David DeLisle; and his ex-wife and mother of his children, Alyce (Mattson) Whitney.
Per Bob’s wishes, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions in Robert A. DeLisle Jr.’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (www.StJude.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Bob, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
