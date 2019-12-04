Robert A. Campbell
The community is at a great loss with the passing of Robert A. “Bob” Campbell, 80, a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, who devoted his life to helping others, and who passed away after a brief illness on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, with his children by his side.
His parents, Alexander S. and Merle (Baker) Campbell, welcomed their son into the world on May 5, 1939, in Hanover. Bob grew up in Charlestown and was a graduate of Charlestown High School.
Starting his lifelong drive for helping others, Bob enlisted in the Army in 1960 and served for over three years in active duty before transferring to the Army Reserves, where he continued to serve for another four years, before his honorable discharge in 1967.
Bob was a licensed electrician with the electrician’s union, requiring him to travel to many different areas to provide his services. His greatest pride was his service to the City of Keene as a member of the Keene Fire Department. Bob was one of the first EMTs for KFD, beginning service in 1977. He enjoyed 17 years of service with KFD before retiring due to health issues.
He also served as a part-time police officer with the towns of Charlestown and Swanzey. He worked during his off-duty days with Keene Monument Company. Never wanting to be idle, after retirement he was a school bus driver for the Fall Mountain Regional School District, and most recently was a Bail Commissioner for Cheshire County Superior Court.
In his early years, Bob enjoyed skiing and was a certified scuba diver. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, listening to country music, NASCAR, and watching Colts and Jets football games.
He was a member of the Gordon Bissell American Legion Keene Post No. 4 and the Veterans of Foreign War Post 799 of Keene.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his four children: Robert G. “Rob” Campbell and his wife, Wendi, of Keene; Andrew N. Campbell and his wife, Michelle, of Bremerton, Wash.; John C. Campbell of Texas; and Anne M. Nolan and her husband, Chuck, of Stoddard; his grandchildren: Caitlin Campbell, Chelsey Campbell, Nathan Campbell, Jacqueline Campbell, Remie Campbell, Laura Campbell, Robert Campbell, Richard Campbell, Christopher Wilder, Kelsey Nolan and Courtney Nolan; and six great-grandchildren. A brother, John A. Campbell, predeceased him in 1987.
A service with military honors will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Campbell’s memory to the Professional Firefighters of Keene Local 3265, High School Scholarship Fund, c/o Tim Bienvenu, P.O. Box 1426, Keene 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
