Robert A. Barker
Robert A. “Bob” Barker, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, died early Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born on March 31, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Caroline (Hummel) and William Barker. He attended high school in Brooklyn and two years of college through the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on radar towers in Libya, Morocco and Santa Fe, N.M. While in Santa Fe, he performed the heroic deed of delivering a stranger’s baby in the back of a moving vehicle.
On May 16, 2003, he married Jean A. (Lecuyer) Wilmott in a simple service at Ashuelot River Park. They have been married for 16 years.
Bob and Jean owned a lighting store, The Lighting Showroom, in Keene for several years. Before that, Bob ran other businesses in Manchester, Vt., and Texas, including a plumbing and heating supply store and an excavation business. He retired in 2004.
Bob enjoyed creating paintings for family members, camping, going to the casinos, traveling, reading and his Maltese dog, Barney, the apple of his eye. He loved to share his passion for history and stories of his time in the military with his step-grandchildren.
Bob was a 50-year-plus member of Freemasonry.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jean of Keene; a son, Jonathan Barker of Miami Beach, Fla.; and another son and two daughters, all of New Jersey; three stepchildren, Troy Wilmott and his wife, Jessica, of Alstead, Frederick “Rick” Wilmott Jr. and his fiancée, Britany Caparelli, of Providence, R.I., and Sharon Wilmott Koshar and her husband, Glenn, of Keene; five grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, William Barker; and his sister, Carol McKune.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.