Rita L. Farwell, 55, a lifelong resident of Marlborough, died on Thursday, May 27, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home while sleeping.
Rita was born the daughter of the late Eleanor (Erikson) and James “Jim” Farwell on June 8, 1965, in Keene. She was educated locally and attended schools in Keene.
She was employed at Anne’s Book Shop in Keene as a clerk for a few years.
She loved little kids, watching movies and working on arts and crafts. Rita enjoyed listening to music and singing. Mostly, she was happiest being with her family and close friends.
Miss Farwell is survived by her siblings John E. Farwell and his wife, Joann, of Swanzey and Heidi J. Farwell of Marlborough. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rita is pre-deceased by her sister, Sarah M. Sundstrom, who passed in 2017.
In keeping with Rita’s wishes there were no calling hours. A public graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine St., Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Rita L. Farwell to United Cerebral Palsy, 122 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472; or to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research, New York, NY 10008.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
