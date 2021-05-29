Rita L. Farwell, 55, of Marlborough, passed away on May 27, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home while sleeping. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
