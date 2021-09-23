Rita A. (LaCoille) Anderson, 91, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in Manchester on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
She was born in Keene on April 5, 1930, the daughter of Henry and Mildred (Croteau) LaCoille. She grew up in Keene and attended Keene schools. She was employed for many years by Goodnow’s Department Store on Main Street. She was a parishioner at St. Bernard’s Church. Rita enjoyed painting, reading, gardening, canning and being with her dog “Sosha.”
She is survived her brother, Stanley LaCoille; a sister, Norma Collier; a sister-in-law, Janice LaCoille; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Arthur “Herbie” Anderson; her brothers: Norman LaCoille, Henry LaCoille, Kenneth LaCoille, Reginald LaCoille; and a sister, Shirley LaCoille.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery on Park Avenue in Keene. There are no visiting hours. For those attending, mask are required and social distancing is suggested. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the arrangements. To leave a condolence message or offer a memory, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.