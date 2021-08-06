Ricky Ken Kernozicky, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away in July 2021 at the age of 63 of natural causes.
Ricky was the epitome of the phrase, “Be prepared.” He always had what you needed. Some people use the saying, “He’s the life of the party,” but Ricky was so much more than that. He WAS the party. From the condiments to the beverages, Ricky always made sure everything was just right and he always had everyone’s favorites. Ricky’s generous nature and giant heart always made sure there was a loving birthday card filled with confetti every year for those he loved.
Ricky had a keen eye for design and could make anything into a work of art. Ricky loved to get things for a good price. He was a coupon king and took the time to cut coupons for his friends and family to share the bargains. Ricky loved to ride roller coasters and rode some of the highest and oldest coasters in the U.S. His love for lighthouses took him on many road trips to see the beacons of hope that he found so fascinating. He had a passion for old Chryslers, too, and had some fancy cars in his heyday. In his younger years, Ricky was a great cook at some of the area’s finest restaurants. Later in life, working for the Samaritans, Ricky was the supportive and caring voice for those who were feeling desperate.
Ricky loved his family and terribly missed his mother, Mildred Kermozicky Guerin, and his father, Roger K. Kernozicky, both of whom predeceased him. Now it is his turn to be missed by those who loved him. He is survived by his brothers: Roger K. Kernozicky Jr. and his wife, Carolyn; and Randy K. Kernozicky and his wife, Shelly; and his nieces and nephews: Gini, Amy, Katherine, Jordan and Kris.
There will be a graveside service to bless his passage into Heaven at the Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene on Sept. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. Following the service, friends are invited to celebrate Ricky’s life with his family at the American Legion in Keene. Contributions in Ricky’s name can be made to: The Samaritans Inc., 25 Roxbury St., Office 113, Keene NH 03431.
