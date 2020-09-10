A friend to many in the area will be greatly missed with the sudden passing of Ricki P. Fish Sr., 53, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Swanzey, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, surrounded in the love of his family.
His parents, Martha J. (Paige) and Ronald P. Fish Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 14, 1967, in Keene.
Due to a tragic accident, Ricki’s life was turned upside-down, yet his spirit, his smile and his spark for life never faltered. He demonstrated a love for all of his family and friends, and a smile that would light up any room he entered into. He loved music, especially rock music of the ’80s and, of course, dancing to all of music he loved.
His interests in life were many, including being an avid Patriots and NASCAR fan, fishing, vegetable gardening and pencil sketching. Ricki also enjoyed playing arcade games on his computer. His love of food included many favorites, especially seafood.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his three children: his son, Ricki P. Fish Jr., of North Swanzey; his daughters: Malissa Newton and her husband, Daniel, of Walpole; and Sherri M. Fish of Bellows Falls; his grandchildren: Hadley Fish, Isla Fish, Aria Newton, Steven Miller and Skyla Miller; his brothers: Russell P. Fish and Ronald P. Fish Jr., both of West Swanzey; a sister, Lisa J. Lamoureux, and her husband, James, of Gilsum; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends. Ricki was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Randall P. Fish Sr., on March 5, 2018; and a daughter-in-law, Abigail Fish, on Feb. 2, 2018.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Pine Street, West Swanzey. A celebration of Ricki’s life and gathering will immediately follow the service at the East Swanzey Community House, 18 Old Richmond Road, East Swanzey, until 4 p.m. All those in attendance at the graveside service and celebration of life for Ricki are requested to please wear face masks and maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Ricki’s memory to Meals on Wheels Program, c/o HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.