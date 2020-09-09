A friend to many in the area will be greatly missed with the sudden passing of Ricki P. Fish Sr., 53, of Keene, and a former longtime resident of Swanzey, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, surrounded in the love of his family. A complete obituary and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.