Richard W. Richmond Sr.

Richard W. “Dick” Richmond Sr., 83, of Swanzey, and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully in his home in Swanzey on Dec. 16, 2020, following a three-year battle with cancer.
He was born in Springfield, Vt., on Oct. 10, 1937, the son of Harry F. and Hyla (Knight) Richmond.
Richard served in the U.S. Navy from 1954-58 onboard the USS Barry as a stock clerk.
He enjoyed his time as a truck driver for Brattleboro Haulage until his retirement.
On Feb. 25, 1956, Richard married the love of his life, Beverly A. Brown.
He loved watching Patriots football, Red Sox baseball, yard work around his house, including mowing his lawn to “profection,” watching Westerns, fishing, hunting and listening to classic country music. He especially loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Tammy (Richmond) Catozzi, and her partner, Louie Murray, of Swanzey, who were his caregivers in the most recent weeks; Randy Richmond of Gilsum; and Rodney Richmond of Swanzey; and his dear friends, Jason and Jamie Thompson, of Spofford, NH.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jessica Richmond of California, Christopher Richmond of Keene, Amanda Greene of Marlborough, Keith Richmond of Tennessee, Stephanie Catozzi of Florida, Rebecca Copeland of Gilsum, Eric Catozzi of Swanzey, and Timothy Richmond and his wife, Taylor, of Chesterfield; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly, in 2017; two sons: Richard, Jr. in 2008 and Ronald in 2019; a son-in-law, John Catozzi, in 1990; his brothers: William Richmond, Bernard Richmond and Stanley Richmond; and his sisters: Bernardine Garrapy, Wilma Bushy, Eloise Besaw, Mary Richmond and Shirley Richmond.
Following Richard’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.