Richard W. Farrell

Richard W. “Chief” Farrell, 90, died on Thursday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Surry.
His parents, William J. and Rose Mabel (Hopkins) Farrell, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 28, 1932, at Fort Sill U.S. Army Base in Lawton, Okla. His father was stationed there while serving in the U.S. Army.
Dick’s nickname was derived from his mother’s Native American heritage, a source of great pride throughout his life.
Dick received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Valparaiso University in Indiana. He served six years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict and in the early days of the Vietnam War. While serving his country, Dick was responsible for rescuing many imprisoned service men and women, suffering significant war wounds in the process. He became a member of the Disabled American Veterans.
As an electrical engineer, Dick’s professional life spanned many years. He worked with several companies, including Amp, Inc. in Harrisburg, Pa. During his career, he earned a number of patents for his engineering designs. In 1993, Dick and his wife, Susan, moved from Newtown, Conn., to Surry. His friends and relatives remember him as a “big presence” with a boisterous laugh, noted for his stories about his life adventures — from his early years on the plains of Oklahoma, to his exploits in the Navy and beyond. He also enjoyed talking to young people, sharing stories and advice in equal measure. Dick loved to sing, often serenading his wife and friends. For many years, he was a member of the Keene Pops Choir. In addition to his wife, Susan, Dick’s other loves were golf, fishing, flying and a glass of good whiskey. An avid golfer, Dick was a member and past member of the board of the N.H. Golf Association and was a longtime member of the Keene Country Club. Dick held his private pilot’s license and enjoyed piloting his Beech Bonanza. Through flying, he developed a great interest in meteorology and was fondly known by his wife as “Mr. Weather.” His favorite pastime was fishing, believing that more fish could be caught with an ample amount of Drambuie in one’s coffee.
He will be missed by many, especially his wife of 38 years, Susan (Sheetz) Farrell, of Surry; his daughter, Cheri Morrill, and her husband, Joseph “Hammer” Morrill, of Phoenix, Ariz.; a brother, Danny J. Farrell, and his wife, Amy, of Stevensville, Mont.; plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the many in-laws, nieces and nephews who dearly loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge. Black or somber colors are optional, as Dick loved color.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Farrell’s memory to the Surry Volunteer Fire Department, 444 Route 12A, Surry NH 03431; or to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
