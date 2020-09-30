Richard W. Carden, 78, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away of natural causes on Aug. 26, 2020.
Richard was born Dec. 31, 1941.
He is survived by is wife, Susan, 73, of Winter Haven, Fla.; his daughter, Julie, 53, of Webster, Mass.; his son, Scott, 49, of Dallas, Texas; his granddaughter, Meghan, 26, of Webster, Mass.; as well as several cousins.
Richard enjoyed flea markets and NASCAR. He joined the U.S. Army at age 18 and was stationed in Alaska for two years.
Richard was cremated and there were no services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.