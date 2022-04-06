Richard Thomas Lykins

Richard Thomas “Rick” Lykins, 70, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Ruth Lykins. Rick grew up in Covington, Ky., and graduated from Holmes High School in 1969. After high school, he went on to graduate from Morehead State University in Morehead, Ky., on May 12, 1974, earning a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Rick’s work life was extensive. He was a secondary school music teacher and also worked in construction and in the oil fields. Eventually he found his calling as a medical device regulatory auditor and worked for various firms in this field. His most recent employment was with Smiths Medical, where he was a global regulatory auditor and where he worked for 15 years until his retirement in August 2021.
Rick loved to travel for business and pleasure. He visited six continents, with his favorite countries being Mexico, Ireland, the Czech Republic and South Africa. He was a fabulous conversationalist and storyteller. He had a fun, sarcastic sense of humor. He was involved in the antiwar movement during the Vietnam era and was committed to social justice and civil rights. He loved gardening and landscaping, fishing, reading mysteries and science fiction and writing short stories. He was passionate about music, attended many concerts and met many legendary musicians. He was an encyclopedia of movie trivia and could often recite every line by heart of the films he loved. He was a Trekkie. He was a devoted Cincinnati Bengals fan and was thrilled they were in the Super Bowl this year. He also loved University of Kentucky college ball and the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. He loved to cook, especially Southern and Cajun cuisine. He loved cheese!
In addition to his parents, Rick was recently predeceased by his third wife, Jan Ryan, and his sister, Jeanette, known as Jenny. Rick is survived and will be missed by his daughter, Shanna Sallah, of Gardner, Mass., and her two daughters, Amina and Mariama; his son, Andrew Lykins, and his wife, Stacie, of Rochester, N.Y., and their child, Sawyer Lykins; his stepdaughter, Sara Rochford, of Hinsdale; his stepson, Lou Daniel Thomas Rochford, of Burlington, Vt.; and his stepson, Patrick Rochford, of Boulder, Colo. He also leaves behind Sky Fluffernutter, his six-month-old puppy, many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the American Lung Association. The family also extends their deepest gratitude to the Burn Team at Mass General Hospital for their skilled and compassionate care, the Hinsdale Fire Department and Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro for their aid and assistance, and finally, Clyde and Dee Hollowell, of Winchester, for their friendship and support.
A Celebration of Rick’s life will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 57 High St., Brattleboro. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
