Richard V. Taylor, 79, of Harrisville, and formerly of Keene, passed away quietly on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center after a brief period of declining health.
Rich was born the son of the late Edith G. (Bode) and Edward B. Taylor on Oct. 26, 1942, in Teaneck, N.J. He was educated at the Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest, N.J. Rich owned and operated Gerkens TV Inc. in Keene for 53 years. When he retired in 2017, he provided his home phone number to his customers and continued to help them over the phone right up to within two weeks of his passing.
On June 21, 1980, Rich exchanged vows with the love of his life, Linda A. (Reed) Taylor. They had a simple service with their family and friends on top of a grassy hill in Cornish, and have been happily married for 41 years.
Rich enjoyed many things in life, such as hiking and building hiking trails, kayaking, working on jigsaw puzzles and listening to jazz music. He also was very involved with a few different organizations: the Harris Center, The Monadnock Conservancy and the Society for Protection of NH Forests.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his two children: Steven R. Taylor and his wife, Scottie, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Reed M. Taylor of Denver; along with his two granddaughters, Rian J. Taylor and Asha P. Taylor, of Celebration, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C. In addition, he is survived by several nieces, a nephew, family and friends, as well as many fellow hikers. Rich is predeceased by his brother, Edward B. Taylor Jr.
A hike to celebrate Rich’s love of the woods and hiking will be planned for the spring before the return of the black flies. Donations may be made in Rich’s name to the Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 King’s Highway, Hancock NH 03449.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
