Richard Sault Sr.

Richard C. Sault Sr., 88, a longtime resident of Swanzey, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, peacefully at his home following a period of failing health.
He was born in Orange, Mass., June 4, 1933, the son of Raymond Sr. and Evelyn (Kimball) Sault. After attending schools in Orange, Mass., Richard (Dick) joined the military, serving in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force. During his six-year service in the military, Dick served his country in the Korean War.
Upon completion of his military service, Dick moved to Swanzey. Dick joined the Swanzey Police Force, where he served many years, ending his career as Lieutenant. Several years later, he worked as a bailiff at the Keene County Courthouse.
After many years of auto body experience, Dick started his own business, Sault’s Auto Body, in the 1970s. It was there that he was able to pass on his auto body knowledge and skills to his sons, Richard Jr., Michael and William.
Richard had many interests and hobbies, including woodworking, baseball, farming, visiting his friends at Jeanne’s Family Diner, and playing music on either the keyboard or the guitar. Through these outlets he created wonderful memories and works of art. In the woodshop, Dick crafted many beautiful items, but most memorable were his furniture, rocking horses, puzzles and piggy banks. In later years, Dick made several items for the Swanzey Police Department.
As well, Dick loved being out in the field riding his tractor during haying season with Barbara. Dick loved music and cherished his memory playing guitar with his uncle, Bud. In recent years, Dick enjoyed visiting his many friends at Jeanne’s Family Diner, as he would stop by a couple of times per day. During his visits, he would visit each table to chat with his friends. Dick would often have lollipops and dog biscuits on hand to hand out to children and dogs he met.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara (Stone) Sault, of Swanzey, whom he married Nov. 10, 1969; Richard Jr. and his wife, Denise Sault, of Keene; Michael and his wife, JieJie, of Troy; Linda Sault of Winchester; David Sault and his partner, Douglas Barton, of Westminster, Vt.; William and his wife, Michelle, of Keene; and Susan and her husband, Mark Hooper, of Fitzwilliam. Dick leaves behind grandchildren: Jennifer O’Connor, Katie Sault, Tracy Sault, Molly Morrow, Mandy Holland, Mindy Sault, Rebecca Leavitt, Jessica Pounds, Michelle Sault, Travis Sault, Trever Sault, Frank Hermes Jr., Jamie Springs, Melanie Kirker, Hannah Sault, Kevin Hooper, Joseph Hooper, Zachary Hooper and Brendan Hooper; many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his in-laws, Donald and Heather Stone, Carolyn Stone, Deborah and Ward Sprague, and many nieces and nephews. Dick is predeceased by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Evelyn Sault; his brothers and sister, Arthur, Raymond Jr. and Marilyn; his son, Mark Sault; and two grandchildren, Richard Sault III and Justin Sault.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The First Congregational Church, 679 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. Donations may be made out to a charity of your choice, or the First Congregational Church of Swanzey, P.O Box 10041, Swanzey NH 03446; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929; or the Monadnock Humane Society, Swanzey.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.