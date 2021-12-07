Richard R. “Reppy” Racine, 71, of Bristol, Vt., and formerly of Winchester, passed away on Dec. 4, 2021. He passed peacefully with the love of family near at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
