Richard R. Racine

Richard “Reppy” R. Racine, 71, of Bristol, Vt., and a former longtime resident of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center surrounded by family and holding his daughters’ hands.
Richard was born on Jan. 19, 1950, in Laconia, to the late Jeannette F. (Baron) and Roland W. Racine. Richard was educated in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1969.
Reppy enjoyed his time working as a mechanic at Johnson Lumber in Bristol, Vt., for 10 years before he retired in 2010. Prior he had worked for the O’Neil Paper Mill, Winchester Wood Floor and Irving Paper Mill, all as a machinist, along with the Winchester Tannery as a tanner.
On March 22, 1986, Richard exchanged vows with the love of his life, Sandra Mansi, at O’Neil’s Crestwood Chapel in Ashuelot. Sadly, she passed on March 31, 2018, after 32 years of marriage.
Richard enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including weekend trike camping trips with his wife, Sandra, fishing with his family, hunting, woodworking, tinkering with his tractor collection, hosting annual family reunions and watching NASCAR. For more than 20 years Reppy also loved being the chief mechanic for Chris Hope Auto Racing #42 Mini at Monadnock Speedway. In addition, he was a member of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department for many years and especially loved the “old-time musters” and competing against other area departments. He was also a member of the Fitzwilliam Sportsman’s Club.
Mr. Racine is survived by his four children: Heidi Smart of Bristol, Vt.; Terri Racine and her fiancé, Al Droeger; Traci Anson and her husband, Ken, of Clinton, Conn.; and Larry Smart and his wife, Debra, of Winchester; a sister, Gloria Neill, and her husband, Roy, of Belmont; a brother-in-law, Francis Dominick, of Winchester; nine grandchildren: Elizabeth Walker, Matthew Wainscott (Devyn), Kia Warren (Jeffrey), Mitchael Palmer (Chanel), Justin Racine (Mikayla), Michael Joslyn, Jeffrey Joslyn (Megan), Robert Smart (Tanya) and Andrew Smart (Briana); his ex-wife and mother to his three daughters, Marcia Racine; a pseudo daughter-in-law, Kathy Hope; a God daughter, Dakota Hope; and a best friend, Tom Herbick; and his wife, Robin. In addition, Reppy is survived by eight great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Mr. Racine was preceded in death by his daughter; Tami Racine, on Dec. 12, 1992, and his pseudo son, Chris “Hopey” Hope, on May 29, 2016; along with his two siblings, Jean Dominick, on June 3, 2015; and Roland “Bucky” Racine, on Jan. 3, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 60 Forest Lake Road, Winchester, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 5 Main St., Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard R. Racine to: New Hampshire Fish and Game for Education Programs, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord NH 03301.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH. 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
