Richard R. LeClair
Richard R. LeClair, 85, of Sunset Point, North Swanzey, passed away at his home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
His parents, Victor P. and Leontine (Bergeron) LeClair, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 24, 1934, in Keene. Richard was a 1952 graduate of Keene High School.
Richard worked with the former Sprague and Carlton Furniture Company in Keene and later with Fairfield Automotive in Keene. He later worked for 25 years as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service in Keene.
He was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 927, and the Italian Club. He was also a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene.
Richard enjoyed family gatherings at his house on the pond, especially celebrating the 4th of July. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. In his earlier years, he played softball for Zinn’s, and he also enjoyed bowling at Zinn’s Bowling Lanes in Keene.
Richard is survived by his nieces and nephews: Jonathan LeClair and his wife, Betty, of Keene; Judy LeClair of Keene; Jane Ellsworth and husband, Carl, of Keene; his great-nieces and great-nephews: Victor LeClair, Sabrina LeClair, Winter Calliguari, Rachele Calliguri, Travis Ellsworth and Hannah Long. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald V. LeClair, Sr.; a sister, Elaine Breed; and a nephew, Donald V. LeClair, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. LeClair’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, Mass. 02452.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
