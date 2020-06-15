Richard Nichols
Richard Nichols, 93, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully at his home in Keene on Friday, June 5, 2020.
His parents, Karl Theodore and Dorothy Frances (Banks) Nichols, welcomed their son into the world on Jan. 31, 1927, in Arlington, Mass.
With his mother’s permission, Richard left school early and enlisted in the Navy on Feb. 12, 1944, serving during World War II until his honorable discharge on May 19, 1946. While serving onboard the USS Barr, an escort destroyer stationed in the Pacific, he earned the rank of Electrician’s Mate Second Class, which would serve him well later in his life.
Following his discharge from the Navy, Richard married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy Kendall, in 1946, while working in a mine in Gilsum, where he earned $65 per week — big money back then. He realized there was no future in the mine, so he went to work for the New Hampshire Public Service Company, earning $35 a week. He continued to work as a lineman with Public Service until his retirement at the age of 60. Following retirement, he bought a small home in Eustis, Fla., sight unseen, and started spending his winters there.
Dorothy passed away in 1990. Richard was blessed to remarry a year later to Phyllis (Fisk) Stillings, another childhood acquaintance. They shared 26 years of wonderful memories until her passing in 2017.
In Richard’s earlier years, he was an avid skier and a member of the National Ski Patrol. He participated as a ski patroller during the annual World Cup Races in Vermont. He loved to go on cruises, dancing and playing golf.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: his daughter, Anne L. Nichols, of Keene; his son, Kendall E. Nichols, of Keene; his grandchildren: Jason Nichols and his wife, Emily, of Keene; Christopher Nichols and his wife, Jessica, of Bow; and Christin Nichols and her partner, Christopher Hachey, of Keene; his great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Taylor, Garret, Ava, Bryce and Liam; his wife Phyllis’ children: David LaCoste and his wife, Patricia Campbell, of Keene; and Randy LaCoste and his wife, Gerri, of Walpole; his grandson, Shaun LaCoste, of Walpole; a sister, Nancy Keating, of Keene; two brothers: George Nichols of Marlborough; and Roger Nichols of Keene; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Richard was predeceased by a son, Richard J. Nichols; and a stepson, Greg LaCoste.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum. Due to COVID-19 precautions, those in attendance are required to wear face masks as well as to maintain six-foot physical distancing at the service. Burial with military honors will follow in Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Hill Road, Gilsum. There are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Nichols’ memory to The Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to everyone at American House for the wonderful care and friendship given to Richard during his time residing with them.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
