Richard Michael “Richie” Cappucio passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at home in Gilsum after a sudden illness.
Born June 28, 1943, in New York City, Richie was the son of Dominick and Carrie Fernicola Cappucio. He grew up in Manhattan’s Little Italy, enjoying to the fullest the excitement, and often peril, of his boyhood neighborhood.
A devout U.S. patriot, Richie served with the U.S. Army in Korea, earning an honorable discharge in 1971. He then took work in Manhattan with the New York City Department of Sanitation, retiring as a foreman, and proud union man, in 1990.
In 1981, Richie married his hometown sweetheart, Frances Gorin, and moved with her after retirement to their home in Gilsum. He soon became a devoted son of his adopted town, active in the local American Legion, arranging classic car shows, and installing the American flag throughout the town for July 4 and Veterans Day.
Richie attracted many friends with his wide smile, deep-throated laugh, never-fading New York accent, and the most sincere care for their health and happiness. For many years, he was the centerpiece of his “social club,” the Keene Y, which he visited unfailingly three times a week, often regaling others with tales of Greenwich Village’s MacDougal Street in the ’50s and ’60s. When prompted, he would launch into one of his favorite doo-wop songs in his best bass voice. A number of Richie’s stories involved his deep friendship with his late father-in-law, Jules Gorin, who would visit in wonder at his daughter and son-in-law’s relocation to the green and rocky fields of New Hampshire, where Richie bestrode his tractor like a native farmer.
Richie could often be seen in his spotless cherry-red 1972 Pontiac Firebird or, on summer Saturdays, with his hot dog cart at the edge of Route 10 just outside Gilsum. This venture was not a money-making proposition so much as a chance to meet travelers and relax with local friends dropping by.
Richie is survived by his son, Ronald R. Cappucio, and his daughter-in-law, Mary, of Bayside, N.Y.; his grandson, Richard V. Cappucio, of Boca Raton, Fla.; and his cherished wife, Fran.
He was a member of the Gilsum Congregational Church.
Foley Funeral Home in Keene has been entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of Richie’s life will take place later this year for friends and family. Memorial donations in Richie’s honor may be made to the American Legion or to the Keene YMCA.