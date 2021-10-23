Jazz clarinetist “Dick” Richard Lee Hurlburt, 91, also known as “Herb,” passed away Oct. 11, 2020, in Greenfield, Mass., at his home, with his loving family, wife Jeannette and child Kieran, by his side.
Herb was the son of Ella Tower, Leon James, and grandson of Florence Tower, who raised him. A sixth-generation Yankee and natural born musician, Herb began playing music by ear fairly early on a loaned metal clarinet at 9 years old. The school discouraged him from playing by ear, but “Hot Shot Herbie” kept jazzin’ the music. His grandmother (who raised him) managed to scrape up the 50 cents a week it cost at school to take group lessons on clarinet. Herb received a wood clarinet from his Uncle Norman and at 11 years old he began playing music for dances on weekends at social clubs. He used the money he earned from playing to buy records, practiced, and taught himself to play swing, jazz and Dixieland music.
At 15 years old, Herb played his first professional New Year’s Eve gig along with lifelong best friend and drummer, Dick Minott, and Ruth Stratton (pianist/silent films). This would be the first of Herb’s playing a record 62 consecutive New Years Eve gigs, as well as the beginning of a long music career. Herb played the gamut of jobs, from smoky, run-down bar rooms to playing well-heeled elite resorts, clubs and high-class parties. Never a drinker or smoker, Herb credited his good habits to his Scottish thriftiness and to his grandmother’s upbringing. However, it was no secret that Herb’s “colorful tongue” wasn’t his best trait! He was a self-made, self-taught, gifted musician as well as a businessman. He was reliable and yet was considered rebellious in ways (he played by ear!). He was benevolent and well-known as “the Czar” as he was the one who people went to when they needed an instrument or a gig, a trait continued all his life.
Highlights from Herb’s eight-decade musical career include: playing with Louis Armstrong on The Arthur Godfrey Show on CBS; his “Sophisticated Swing” duo, with pianist Gene Clark; Eddie Condon’s in New York; “The Hot Peppers” jazz band; and playing with Lionel Hampton, Bobby Hackett, Billy Butterfield, George Wettling, Jimmy McPartland and Tony Spargo. He was honored to play with his great musician friends: Mike Franklin (Dixie Jazz Cats), Perry Bone, Chet Hazlett, clarinet; The Jazz Express, Gil Roberts (banjo); Charlie Johnson and Leif Erikson. Herb was also influenced by comedy, vaudeville and loved the Hoosier Hot Shots (corresponded with Gabe Ward) and Spike Jones. And he had made several washboards, with penny whistles, bells, and horns of different pitches to perform on. He loved making people smile and laugh.
Herb’s passions included flying airplanes, collecting license plates (ALPCA #1027), buying and selling instruments (also rare and antique), trading and swapping, reading, skiing and, as well, playing music with his family. Herb was a born salesman with the gift of gab, sold insurance, vacuum cleaners, musical instruments, automobiles, vintage signs and general antiques. He was also a well-sought-out music consultant and collector of clarinets and saxophones, and percussion. He was written about in publications for research and published in various music and license plate magazines. When faced with any problems, Herb would often say, “The Show must go on,” and so it must.
He was like a bright comet, warming us with his brilliance, leaving us all too soon.
A celebration of Richard Hurlburt’s life will take place with a Jazz/Dixieland memorial in his name in the spring. Interment will be private with family at Green River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider any memorial donations to LBDA.org, Dakin Animal Shelter or Cooley Dickinson Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.