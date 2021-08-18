A mass of Christian burial for Richard L. “Dick” Pregent, 92, a lifelong resident of Keene, who passed away on July 17, 2021, will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.