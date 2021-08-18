A mass of Christian burial for Richard L. “Dick” Pregent, 92, a lifelong resident of Keene, who passed away on July 17, 2021, will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Foul play not suspected after body found in Westmoreland
- Pho Keene Great owners sue former business partner, alleging trademark infringement
- Man dead in Winchester crash Wednesday night
- 2021 Babe Ruth 14U World Series Schedule
- In good company: Female firefighters comprise one third of Swanzey's force
- Authorities identify woman found dead in Westmoreland brook
- Police: Keene man fired gun next to another man's face, causing burns
- New matrix to inform any masking decisions in Jaffrey-Rindge schools
- Cheshire Medical again tightens visitors policy due to COVID-19
- Police name woman injured in Old Walpole Road crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.