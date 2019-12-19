Richard L. LaBrecque
A funeral service for Richard L. LaBrecque, 59, of Brattleboro, who died on Dec. 16, 2019, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Family and friends are invited to call at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A full obituary will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.