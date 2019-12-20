Richard L. LaBrecque Sr.
Richard L. LaBrecque Sr. passed unexpectedly from a stroke on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 59 years old.
Rick grew up in Brockton, Mass., and graduated from Brockton High School. He moved to New Hampshire in the 1980s and spent most of his adult years living in the Keene area. He was employed by Sodexho for more than 25 years and worked at several area facilities, including Keene State College, Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua. After moving to Maine for several years, he returned to the area, settling in Brattleboro, where he was employed as Director of Environmental Services at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
Rick was a consummate handyman who enjoyed home remodeling projects, working on cars and helping others out with their projects. He was a talented bowler, an occasional fisherman, and a lover of the Maine coast, especially Old Orchard Beach. Rick was a lifelong Catholic and a Fourth-Degree Knight of Columbus.
Most of all, Rick was a hardworking and loving father to his 10 children, a supportive and conscientious son to his mother, a fun-loving brother to four siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was also a proud Papa to his two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his 10 children: Richard Jr. and his wife, Jenifer; Alexander; Alyssa; Nathan and his fiance, Molly; Sarah; James; Marie; Elisabeth; Joseph; and Theodore; his two grandchildren: Michael and Lucia; his great-granddaughter, Leah; his brother, Brian; his brother, Mark, and his wife, Lisa; his sister, Denise McLeod, and her life partner, Mitch Patton; his sister, Sandra Lydon, and her partner Tom Wood; in addition to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by: his beloved mother, Clementine “Terry” LaBrecque; father, Robert LaBrecque; and brother-in-law and best friend, Kevin Lydon.
Calling hours will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Rick, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
