Richard L. “Dick” Carey, 82, of Swanzey, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. He passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home with his dignity intact with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
