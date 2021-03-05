Richard L. “Red” Bowker, 86, of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, following a period of declining health.
He was born on July 28, 1934, in Keene, the son of the late Eva (Jefts) and Leo Bowker. Upon graduation from Keene High School he served in the U.S. Army for three years and received an honorable discharge. On May 3, 1958, he married the love of his life, Sheila Marrotte.
After returning home from the service, Richard worked part-time at Elliot Community Hospital in Keene. He transitioned to a position with the U.S. Postal Service, where he was employed and retired after a 30-year career.
Richard liked to stay active and took many walks. He played basketball and participated as a member of the Over The Hill softball team. He enjoyed watching baseball and was always rooting for his favorite team, the Red Sox.
Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 62 years, Sheila Bowker, of Winchester; his children: Anna Candelario and her husband, George, of New Britain, Conn.; Sharon Bowker and her companion, Tom Norton, of Harrington, Conn.; and John Bowker and his wife, Christine, of Westmoreland; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Douglas Bowker, and his wife, Phyllis, of Athol, Mass.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Private services and burial with military honors will take place at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Richard L. Bowker’s name may do so to the Kingsbury Pavilion Cancer Center, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431 (www.CheshireHealthFoundation.org). Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.