Richard Judd

Richard “Buddy” Judd passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
Buddy was born May 6, 1962, in Marlborough, Mass., to Paul and Patricia (Martin) Judd. Richard graduated from Keene High School in 1983. Buddy was a long-standing and active member of the community in both the Keene and Walpole areas where he worked as well as participated in activities at New Hope New Horizons, TRAIL, which taught Bud to downhill ski, and Special Olympics. Buddy was a multi-medalist in bowling for local, state, national and international Special Olympic competitions, including competing and medaling in Ireland in 2002. He held a variety of jobs over the years through New Hope New Horizons, including the Keene Parks and Recreation Department, Keene School District and Hannaford’s. Buddy retired in 2018.
Buddy loved spending time with his family playing games. He also loved traveling, whether in the U.S., to New York, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington, or internationally to Dublin, Ireland. A lifelong N.Y. Yankees fan (despite the Red Sox household he grew up in), his dream came true when he went to a game at Yankee Stadium and got to step onto the field before the game.
Buddy is survived by his mother, Patricia, and his siblings, Paul (Donna) Judd, Tracy (Ron) Dean, Holly (Brad) Piccirillo and James (Heather) Judd.
He was predeceased by his father, Paul.
Uncle Bud, as he was known lovingly, had 13 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. Buddy also had a multitude of friends and acquaintances whose lives were forever enlightened by his enthusiasm, energy and joy for life. Hugs were always available when Buddy was around.
Calling hours will take place at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Walpole Village Cemetery. A celebration of Buddy will follow at 45 Watkins Hill Road in Walpole.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls.