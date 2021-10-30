Richard Johanes “Dick” Berg, 92, of Keene, passed away in the comfort of his home with family by his side on Oct. 23, 2021.
He was born on April 11, 1929, in Salem, Mass., to the late Inez (Flagg) and Johanes Berg. An Army veteran, Dick proudly served his country during World War II and received an honorable discharge.
Dick met the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” Cawthron in Lynn, Mass. They married on March 24, 1951, and celebrated over 70 years together before her passing in August of 2021.
Dick began his career as an engineer and chemist as the county milk tester in Greenfield, Mass. He worked at various companies full time while also pursuing night school. Job opportunities brought him to Tennessee and Missouri, and then back to New England. Dick and his family moved to New Hampshire in 1977 when he accepted an engineering position with Troy Mills, from which he eventually retired. While employed there, being named an honorary member of the Ford Design Team was one of his most proud accomplishments.
While raising their family, Dick and Peggy were very active in the Methodist Church and the Church Camp, Wanakee. Later in life, during retirement, Dick did mission work with his wife in Puerto Rico, building a nursing home, and aiding recovery from Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana. He enjoyed staying busy with his self-taught woodworking, being a Red Cross driver and being actively involved as a member in the Odd Fellows.
Dick leaves behind his children, Rachelle Mintz, Donna Candelieri, John Berg, James Berg, Janice Berg, Eric Berg, Kristin Berg, and their spouses; and a brother, Donald Berg. Dick was a grandfather to 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Dick was predeceased by his brothers: Chester Berg and Kenneth Berg.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and practice safe physical distancing.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Camp Wanakee, 75 Upper New Hampton Road, Meredith, NH 03253 (www. Wanakee.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or express condolences, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
