Richard James Hull, age 74, born on Sept. 29, 1947, in Gardner, Mass., passed away on April 9, 2022, after a battle with colon cancer and ultimately pulmonary fibrosis.
He was a Vietnam War veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an airplane mechanic and did work on B-52 war planes while stationed in Guam. He also went to school for commercial piloting and did that for a few years. Eventually he moved to his house in Fitzwilliam, which originally was a logging camp. He built it into a home throughout the years. Most recently, he worked at Wyman Way in Keene, where he met his wife in 1997. He had attended St. Bernard Catholic Church throughout the years, so that is where they got married in 2003.
He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Diane Hull, of Fitzwilliam; a brother, Randy, and his wife, Julie, of Baldwinsville, Mass.; a sister, Bonnie Wassin, and her husband, James, of Chattanooga Tenn.; a close cousin, Elise Houghton, of Ontario, Canada, and her two children. He also leaves behind his wife’s three children: Kimberley Parrott and her husband, Michael, of Surry; Jonathan Channell and his wife, Cheryl, of Keene; and Traci Jarvis and her companion, Larry Vorce, of Athol, Mass.; her eight grandchildren: Christopher Channell, Rachel Hough, Jennifer Wyman, Nicole Breed, Michael Parrott, Sarah Eddy, Joshua Curtis and Hannah Miettinen; and her 10 great-grandchildren: Justin Channell, Andrew Channell, Harley Smith, Makayla Wyman, Austin Wyman, Samara Smith, Jaxon Smith, Hunter Hough, Mason Hough and Tyson Curtis. He has two nieces and one nephew, cousins and other extended family members, as well as MANY friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Miriam Cooney Hull and Francis W. Hull Sr., of Gardner, Mass.; and his brother, Lawrence Francis Hull, also of Gardner, Mass.
Services will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed immediately in the Church basement by a gathering of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
