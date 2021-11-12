Richard J. Lussier Jr.

Richard Joseph “Ricky” Lussier Jr. went home to be with Jesus on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Ricky was born to Richard Lussier Sr. and the late Cynthia (Stacy) Lussier on July 25, 1985, in Fitchburg, Mass. He was a child with voracious curiosity and his love of big toys began at a young age when he operated a backhoe at the age of 3, and continued on throughout his life with motorcycles, paramotors, various large machinery, and all things that go BOOM!
Ricky met the love of his life, Elizabeth Galster, in 2008 at Elm Street Church in Fitchburg, Mass., and they were married in 2012. They went on to open their home and hearts to many, including fostering many children, and adopting their son, Steven, in January of 2019.
Ricky is survived by his wife, son, father, his brother, Brandon Lussier, and his wife, Kimberly-Ann, as well as brothers- and sisters-in-love, six foster children, several cousins and many chosen family members. Ricky was welcomed into Glory by his mother, grandparents, uncle, cousin and many others who passed before him.
Ricky will forever be known for making the best (dankest) beef jerky, chasing the next adrenaline high, and stopping the world at a moment’s notice when anyone came to him for help. His sarcasm and unwavering faith will be remembered and cherished by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Calling hours will be held at 117 Old Wilton Road, New Ipswich on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 2 to 5 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in Hope Fellowship Church 16 Prescott Road, Jaffrey. A Celebration of Ricky’s Life with a potluck meal will follow; please bring a dish to share. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Steven’s College Fund or Camp Monadnock.
To share memories and condolences with Ricky’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
