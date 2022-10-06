Richard J. Forcier, 83, a lifelong resident of Keene, died on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at the Keene Center Genesis following a period of failing health.
His parents, Dorothy (Verry) and Homer W. Forcier Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 18, 1939, in Keene. Richard attended St. Joseph Regional School and was a 1958 graduate of Keene High School.
Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked as a machinist for 17 years with Kingsbury Corporation of Keene and later for 10 years with Markem Corporation in Keene, until his retirement.
Richard enjoyed photography and fishing. He was a member of the Italian Club in Keene.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 64 years, Mary V. “Vicki” (Sherman) Forcier, of Keene; his children, Christine M. Forcier of Keene and Robert A. Forcier of Keene; his grandchildren, Ben Scroggins, Nicole Scroggins, Mattie Veal, Christopher Veal, Courtney Farnsworth, Taeler Forcier and Dominic Whitney; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister-in-law, Beth Forcier, of Keene; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A son, David W. Forcier; and three brothers, Homer W. Forcier Jr., Franklin F. Forcier and Paul E. Forcier, predeceased him.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Forcier’s memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446.
