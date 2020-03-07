Richard J. Donohue
Richard J. Donohue, 84, a longtime resident of Roxbury, died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Cheshire Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Richard was born in Keene, the son of the late Mabel (Pregent) and James Donohue, on Aug. 13, 1935. He was a member of the United States Army, leaving with an honorable discharge in 1962.
On Sept. 5, 1953, he married Doris M. St. Pierre at St. Bernard’s Church in Keene. They have been married for 66 years.
Richard worked as a forklift operator for SuperValu Foods for 23 years before retiring in 1996.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. He also was a member of the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as the former fire chief.
Mr. Donohue is survived by his wife, Doris M. (St. Pierre) Donohue, of Roxbury; his children: Michael J. Donohue and his wife, Laurie, of Marlborough; Ronald P. Donohue of Manchester; and Timothy A. Donohue and his wife, Imelda, of Sullivan. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his brother, Robert H. Donohue, who passed in 2013. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Richard’s wishes, there will be no calling hours; however, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Roxbury Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in the family lot in Roxbury at a later date. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.