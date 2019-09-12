Richard J. Colburn
Richard James “Dick” Colburn, 79, of Surry passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
He was born in Grantham to the late Seeley and Mernie (Newhall) Colburn. Richard grew up in Grantham and graduated from Stevens High School, class of 1956. He then graduated from a vo-tech school and began his career as a drafting engineer at Fellows Gear Shaper and later a sales engineer at Kingsbury Machine before retiring after 36 years of dedicated service.
Dick married Patricia Woodward on Aug. 20, 1960. Dick enjoyed fly fishing and tying flies for Orvis, hunting and camping.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Colburn; daughter, Christina Swett and her husband, Anthony; son, Brian Colburn and his wife, Shelia; and four grandchildren, Devin Swett and Amy, Samantha Swett, Tucker Swett, Keith Colburn and Cassie. Dick also leaves behind his dog, Miley. Dick was predeceased by his sister, Josephine Colburn; and a grandson, Cory Colburn.
Family and friends are invited to Dick’s memorial calling hours at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m.
An online guest book is available to leave a message of condolence by visiting www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
